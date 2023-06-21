Juventus and Empoli set to meet in the next 48 hours for Parisi talks

Juventus and Empoli are poised to engage in discussions regarding the potential signing of Fabiano Parisi, as the Bianconeri continue their efforts to strengthen their squad.

Parisi is regarded as one of the most talented young defenders in the country and has remained a target of interest for Juventus in recent months.

While Juventus had hoped to have Cristiano Giuntoli as their sporting director by now, negotiations with Napoli are still ongoing. Nevertheless, the club is determined to proceed with its plans for the current transfer window.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will commence talks with Empoli regarding the acquisition of Parisi, with discussions expected to take place between today and tomorrow, as the club aims to finalise their first summer transfer dealings.

Juve FC Says

We need to start working on our summer plans so that new signings can be a part of the squad when they return for pre-season next month.

Parisi is a player who can be a regular for us in the next decade, considering he is still just 22.

He would be eager to join a top club like Juve, but it remains unclear if we would find a quick agreement with the Blues to add him to our squad.