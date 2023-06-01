Juventus and Exor begin to sideline Andrea Agnelli

Juventus and Exor are actively working towards distancing themselves from Andrea Agnelli as they embark on a journey of rebuilding and ushering in a new era for the club.

Following a series of poor decisions made by Agnelli and his board, which have resulted in the club’s current struggles, they tendered their resignations earlier this year. In an effort to mitigate the repercussions, Juventus has agreed to a plea deal with authorities, opting not to appeal the subsequent ten-point deduction imposed upon them.

The ramifications of this decision have effectively sealed their fate in the Champions League, prompting the club to chart a new course without the significant influence of Agnelli. While the former administrator has chosen to stand trial to defend his leadership, Juventus is actively distancing itself from him in order to focus on rebuilding and moving forward.

Reports from Football Italia indicate that the club is diligently working to distance itself from Agnelli, ensuring that his influence is minimised as they seek to rebuild. Plans are underway to appoint a new sporting director, and a fresh board is already at work, diligently addressing the issues left behind by the previous administration.

Juventus is determined to clean up the mess and reestablish itself as a force to be reckoned with, ushering in a new chapter in the club’s history.

Juve FC Says

Agnelli did some great things as the president of the club and is one man we will always remember for some of his major achievements.

However, we must move on from that era and allow the new leaders to create their stories for us to enjoy.

Hopefully, the new Juventus will be free of all controversies and compete for domestic and European titles.