Juventus and Federico Chiesa set recovery plan

Unfortunately for Juventus fans, the previous campaign brought little joy to their hearts.

Even during the club’s most celebrated win of the season – the epic come-from-behind victory against Roma – the occasion was marred by Federico Chiesa’s horrific injury.

The Euro 2020 hero left the pitch in the first half, and the extent of his injury was later revealed, much to the dismay of the supporters.

Thus, the winger has been out of action since January, but the club is hoping to have him available as soon as possible.

Moreover, the player himself has been adamant on making a sooner-than-expected recovery, and has been completely devoted to his rehabilitation plan.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Chiesa was the last leave the Continassa training ground last June at the end of last season. He was also the first to return in July for the pre-season.

The source explains that the player will continue his rehab program this month while hoping to rejoin the squad and train with the rest of his teammates at the end of August.

If everything goes according to plan, Chiesa could be available at Max Allegri’s disposal and ready to play by the beginning of October.