After weeks of negotiations, the transfer saga related to the exchange deal between Juventus and Genoa has reached a happy ending.

As we reported earlier today, Andrea Cambiaso arrived to the J-Medical center on Wednesday morning to undergo his routine medical tests before signing a contract with the Bianconeri.

The Italian left-back will be Federico Cherubini’s third signing this summer following the arrivals of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba.

According to Calciomercato, Radu Dragusin unlocked the exchange deal by accepting a switch to Genoa.

The Romanian was initially reluctant to join the Grifone following their relegation to Serie B. But he his defiance reportedly came to end on Tuesday evening, as he eventually succumbed to the proposal.

The 20-year-old had initially signed for Juventus at the tender age of 16, rising to become an important member of the club’s U-23 squad.

During the 2020/21 campaign, he made occasional appearances for Andrea Pirlo’s first team.

However, Dragusin endured a complicated 2021/22 campaign, failing to impress during his loan spells with Sampdoria and Salernitana.

On the other hand, Cambiaso proved to be one of the revelations of the last Serie A season, and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreadful campaign for Genoa.

The source believes that the 22-year-old will sign a contract that ties him to Juventus until 2027.