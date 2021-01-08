Juventus and Inter battling for the same exciting youngster

Inter Milan and Juventus are two of Italy’s top teams and they have been battling for the league title in recent seasons.

Both of them have arguably the best players in the competition this season, and it seems they also want to add the same player to their team.

Juventus has been signing the top young talents around Europe since they made Andrea Pirlo their manager, and the next player that might join them is Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 20-year-old Dane only joined I Blucerchiati in the last summer transfer window and he has proven to be a top acquisition for them.

In 15 Serie A games this season, he has scored twice and provided three assists.

He is expected to do even better in the second half of the season and Juventus have been monitoring him, according to Calciomercato.

The report says Juve and Inter will take their battle off the field to look at signing him.

They face competition from Tottenham as the English team has also been paying attention to his development.

He is unlikely going to leave the club this month, however, a bid of around 18m euros might tempt Sampdoria to sell him.