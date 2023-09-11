As is often the case, Juventus and Inter are reportedly monitoring a common transfer target.

Although the summer session has recently expired, the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri are contemplating a future move for an interesting prospect from Denmark.

According to TuttoJuve, Inter and Juventus are both keeping tabs on Maurits Kjaergaard who currently plies his trade at RB Salzburg.

The 20-year-old is a Danish midfielder who started his career at Lyngby BK. In the summer of 2019, Salzburg poached the young man’s services, adding him to their plethora of young talents.

Salzburg sent him on loan to fellow Austrian club Liefering for two seasons. He rejoined the Austrian champions in 2021.

The young man is a midfielder who possesses a tall frame, standing at 192cm. He has thus far made 70 appearances for Salzburg, scoring seven goals and providing 17 assists.

The young Dane’s contract with Salzburg runs until 2026. This season, he has made six appearances thus far in the Austrian Bundesliga, contributing with a trio of assists. He also scored a goal and created another in his solitary outing in the cup.

But while Juventus would like to sign Kjaergaard, they can expect some stern competition for his services, including their arch-rivals Inter.