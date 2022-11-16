Not so long go, N’Golo Kanté was considered amongst the most influential players on the planet.

The Frenchman was pivotal for Leicester City’s shocking Premier League title in 2015/16. He was also vital for France during the 2018 World Cup, before guiding Chelsea towards Champions League glory in 2021.

But this season, the 31-year-old has only made two EPL appearances before sustaining a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action ever since. He will also miss the World Cup in Qatar.

But according to La Repubblica via Calciomercato, Kanté still has admirers in Italy, with Juventus and Inter looking to offer him an escape route.

The source claims that the relationship between the midfielder and Chelsea has recently deteriorated. Thus, he could leave the club in January rather than wait for the expiration of his contract by the end of the season.

Juve FC say

While the prospect of signing the energetic Frenchman would have been thrilling a couple of years ago, the Bianconeri should be extremely cautious in this potential pursuit.

During his heyday, Kanté relied first and foremost on his massive engine. However, this type of players hardly cope well with advanced age, especially when injuries begin to take their toll.

At the moment, Juventus have an exciting crop of young midfielders that deserve to have a fair chance rather than being pushed aside in favor of veterans whose best days are now behind them.