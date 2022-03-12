Juventus and Inter could duel for Argentina international

This summer, Juventus and Inter will probably be dueling for several common transfer targets.

Apparently, a new name could be added to the list, as the Nerazzurri have entered the fray for a longtime Juventus transfer target.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, the Italian champions will offer the Old Lady some competition for Leandro Paredes.

The Argentina international has been plying his trade in Paris Saint Germain since 2019, and has a contract that ties him to the French capital side until 2023.

The 27-year-old has some Serie A experience under his belt having played for Roma and Empoli between 2015 and 2017.

The former Zenit midfielder remains an important piece in Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical scheme, but the Parisians could end up ringing some changes by the end of the season, especially following their latest European disappointment.

Juve FC say

Thanks to his vision and ability to distribute the ball, Parades may well fit within the Regista role in Max Allegri’s formation.

However, signing the Argentine won’t be an easy task, especially in the presence of some stern competition. Inter don’t have a natural alternative for Marcelo Brozovic, which explains why they might be interested in the former Roma man.

But there’s a long way between now and the end of the season, and we can expect to hear more names linked to the club in the next few months.