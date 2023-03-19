Juventus and Inter dominate the list of highest salaries in Serie A

On Sunday evening, Inter and Juventus will renew their eternal rivalry in a widely-anticipated clash at the Giuseppe Meaza.

While neither side has been able to keep track of Napoli in the league standings, these two clubs have the largest wage bills in Italian football.

According to Calcio e Finanza via ilBianconero, only Juventus and Inter stars appear on the list of the Top 10 highest earners in Serie A.

The source takes into account net salaries as well as gross wages. In either case, the Derby d’Italia rivals dominate the charts.

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba top the list of net salaries following their respective returns to Inter and Juventus. However, neither man has been to recapture the magic of his original Italian stint.

For his part, Adrien Rabiot completes the podium, while Dusan Vlahovic lands fourth on the net salaries list. Nonetheless, the Serbian tops the list of gross wages.

That’s because Juventus and Inter were able to count on the Growth Decree to lower the gross salaries of Pogba, Rabiot and Lukaku who were signed from abroad, while Vlahovic had made a domestic switch from Florence to Turin.

So let’s have a look at the complete Top 10 list which features Inter and Juventus stars exclusively:

LUKAKU – 1st net salary with 8.5 million, 5th gross salary with 11.135 million

POGBA – 2nd net salary with 8 million, 8th gross salary with 10.480 million

RABIOT – 3rd net salary of with million, 14th gross salary with 9.170 million

VLAHOVIC – 3rd net salary with 7 million, 1st gross salary with 12.950 million

PAREDES – 3rd net salary with 7 million, 14th gross salary with 9.170 million

BROZOVIC – 6th net salary of 6.5 million, 2nd gross salary of 12.025 million

BONUCCI – 6th net salary with 6.5 million, 2nd gross salary with 12.025 million

SZCZESNY – 6th net salary with 6.5 million, 2nd gross salary with 12.025 million

ALEX SANDRO – 9th net salary with 6 million, 6th gross salary with 11.1 million

MARTINEZ – 9th net salary with 6 million, 6th gross salary with 11.1 million

DI MARIA – 9th net salary with 6 million, 6th gross salary with 11.1 million