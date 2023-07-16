If the drama surrounding the transfer saga of Romelu Lukaku isn’t enough, then how about another market duel between Juventus and Inter?

The two arch-rivals often clashed heads on the market as they end up pursuing common targets.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus and Inter are competing for the services of Emil Holm.

The 23-year-old has been a Spezia player since 2021. Last season, he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, even if it ended with his club’s relegation to Serie B.

Luckily for the Swede, top suitors are willing to offer him an escape route from Italy’s second tier. He could well feature in next season’s Derby d’Italia.

But will he be donning the famous Black-and-White stripes or the Black-and-Blue jersey?

As Pavan reports, Inter consider Holm as the right profile to replace Raoul Bellanova who spent last season on loan at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The Italian returned to Cagliari before making a switch to Torino recently.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to make a swift move and place themselves ahead of their rivals.

The source claims that the Bianconeri will hold a meeting with Spezia in the coming days to discuss a potential transfer.

The Turin-based giants would prefer to sign the Sweden international on loan with an option to buy.

The wingback would bolster the Old Lady’s right flank following Juan Cuadrado’s departure and Mattia De Sciglio’s injury.

The Bianconeri have already signed Timothy Weah who can feature in the same position.