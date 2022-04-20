Juventus and Inter have foreign company in the race for rising Serie A star

This season, Davide Frattesi has been one of the best revelations in the Serie A campaign. The Italian spent the last few seasons on loan with various Serie B sides, but Sassuolo have finally decided to rely on his services following the departure of Manuel Locatelli.

The 22-year-old has built himself a reputation as one of the best up-and-coming box-to-box midfielders in Serie A over the course of the season. He has thus far contributed in four goals and three assists in his 31 Serie A appearances.

While Italian news outlets have been repeatedly linking the young man with a switch to Juventus or Inter, a new report claims that the two Serie A giants will face foreign competition in the race for the player’s signature.

According to FCInterNews.it via TuttoJuve, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund have joined Juventus and Inter in the battle for Frattesi.

The midfielder initially joined Sassuolo in 2017 after developing within Roma’s youth ranks. He has a contract that ties him to the Neroverdi until 2026.

Even though Italian players are luring more interest from foreign sides nowadays, most of them still prefer to remain on home soil, especially when they receive the opportunity to join a Serie A giant.

So despite the reported interest from West Ham and Dortmund, one would expect Inter to remain the Bianconeri’s biggest rival in the race for the Frattesi’s signature.