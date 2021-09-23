Juventus and Inter hoping to bring EPL fullback back to Italy

When it comes to Inter and Juventus, their fierce rivalry goes beyond the pitch. The two Italian giants often find themselves crossing paths in the transfer market.

According to InterLive.it via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri and the Nerzzurri are both interested in Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne.

The two Serie A giants are familiar with the Belgian who spent three seasons at Atalanta before sealing a switch to the Premier League in 2020.

The source claims that Inter have identified the player as someone who can enhance their squad next season. The Italian champions have replaced Achraf Hakimi with Denzel Dumfries this summer on the right flank.

Nonetheless, Castagne can also play on the left side, and his attacking prowess renders him a suitable option for Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 lineup.

However, Juventus could reportedly strike first, and swoop for the player’s services as soon as the winter transfer market opens, giving Max Allegri an extra option in the full-back department.

The returning manager is mostly relying on the Brazilian duo of Danilo and Alex Sandro for the fullback roles, while Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini are mere backup options. Juan Cuadrado can also act as a right-back, but Allegri has thus far deployed him further up the field.

Castagne is undoubtedly a talented player, but at the moment, he remains a second option for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, with Ricardo Pereira starting the majority of the matches.