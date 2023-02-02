Juventus has been linked with a move for World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard as he nears the end of his time at Bayern Munich.

Juve will sign a new right-back in the summer as Juan Cuadrado is expected to leave the club and reports have linked many names with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been rebuilding their squad in the last two seasons and several changes will still be made at the end of this term.

One position they want to strengthen is their full-back spot and Pavard is high on their list of targets right now.

The Frenchman will likely leave Bayern when the campaign ends and Tuttojuve reveals both Inter Milan and Juve are battling for his signature.

The report claims the Bianconeri, however, should be worried about Barcelona because the World Cup winner is interested in playing for the Catalans.

Juve FC Says

Pavard would be a good player to add to our squad, but it becomes difficult if he seriously wants a move to Barca.

The Frenchman has not been superb, but he is effective and gets the job done when needed.

If Barca cannot make the move happen, we could add him to our squad, but we must have a plan B.