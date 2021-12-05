Juventus and Inter Milan battling for classy Argentine midfielder

PSG has one of the best squads in European football now and Leandro Paredes has become the victim of several impressive arrivals.

He was one of the key midfielders at the French club before this season, but things have changed and he can no longer get game time.

Juve has targeted a move for him for some time now and his present situation plays into their hands.

Calciomercato via Tuttomercatoweb claims he could leave Paris sooner than we expect.

The report claims although he has a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2023, the French club would allow him to leave for free.

This has opened the door for Juve to get their man in the next transfer window.

However, they would have to beat Inter Milan to his signature now because the Nerazzurri also wants to sign him.

Midfield has been a problem for Juventus in this campaign as Max Allegri attempts to return the club to its former glory.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have been so bad Juve would sell them if a friendly offer arrives.

The arrival of the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum at PSG has made it hard for Paredes to play more often, but he could deliver at the Allianz Stadium.

Because of his stint at AS Roma from 2015 to 2017, he might not need so much time to adapt to Serie A football.