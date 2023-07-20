Juventus and Inter Milan currently stand as two dominant forces in Italian football, and their encounters on the field never fail to captivate fans.

Their rivalry transcends mere competition on the pitch, as they constantly vie to outmanoeuvre each other in acquiring new players during transfer windows, and the current one is no exception.

One incident that exemplifies this fierce competition is Juventus’ attempt to thwart Inter’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, a move that didn’t sit well with the Milan side, prompting them to withdraw from the race for the Belgian striker.

However, Lukaku is not the sole target for both clubs, as reports from Calciomercato reveal that they are now locked in a battle for Emil Holm from Spezia and Carlos Augusto from Monza, both highly talented defenders who have made an impact in Serie A.

With both teams keen on bolstering their squads, these transfer pursuits could evolve into captivating sagas to watch throughout the ongoing window. Both Juventus and Inter have set their sights on acquiring these players to strengthen their respective wings, setting the stage for an intense head-to-head contest in the transfer market. As the drama unfolds, football enthusiasts will be closely monitoring these developments with great anticipation.

Juve FC Says

Inter has always competed with us for the top players in the country and we may need more money to compete with them as we rebuild the team with limited finances.

However, we need at least one of Holm and Augusto and it would be interesting to see which of them the club adds to the squad.