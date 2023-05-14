Juventus and Inter Milan continue to battle for French attacker

Marcus Thuram is one of the sought-after players in Europe this season as he nears leaving Borussia Monchengladbach as a free agent.

The Frenchman has been one of the finest attackers in the Bundesliga this campaign and continues to do well despite his contract situation.

Juventus has often found success in signing players who are free agents and would be confident they can add Thuram to their squad.

However, Tuttojuve reports they have to beat competition from Inter Milan to add him to their squad.

The Milan side will look to add him to their squad if they lose Romelo Lukaku at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Thuram would be a fine addition to our squad if we make this move happen. Inter is also one of the top clubs in Europe and has reached the semi-final of the Champions League, but we should beat them to his signature.

Apart from being one of the top clubs in the world, his father played for us and he might want to continue that family tradition next season.

As a free agent, he would want a lucrative deal and that should not be a problem for us because he would cost a lot of money if he had a long-term deal at Gladbach.