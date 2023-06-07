Juventus and Inter Milan falling behind in race for Frattesi

A transfer battle is underway among Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma for the talented midfielder Davide Frattesi. All three clubs have expressed a strong interest in acquiring his services for the upcoming season.

Juventus, anticipating the departure of some midfielders in the current transfer window, sees Frattesi as an ideal addition to their squad. However, Inter Milan is also actively pursuing the player and has reportedly been making significant efforts to outmanoeuvre their rivals in securing his signature.

Nonetheless, AS Roma may hold a crucial advantage in the race. Frattesi, being a Romanist, has a desire to return to his parent club, which gives Jose Mourinho’s team a significant edge in negotiations.

In addition, Calciomercato reveals that AS Roma has a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Frattesi move to Sassuolo. This clause entitles Roma to 30% of any transfer fee paid for the player, which could potentially serve as a discount in their offer to bring him back to the club.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi’s future remains open until one team seals the deal for his signature, so we can win the race if we get serious about adding him to our squad.

The midfielder has done well at Sassuolo and we can trust him to continue improving in Turin.