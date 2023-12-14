Juventus and Inter Milan are currently leading the race to sign Lille defender Tiago Djalo, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Djalo has attracted interest from several top European clubs, all considering him as a valuable addition to their teams. However, the latest report from Tuttojuve suggests that both Juventus and Inter Milan are ahead of other competitors in the pursuit of securing his signature.

The report indicates that both Italian clubs are keen on adding Djalo to their squads and are actively working to ensure they secure the defender when he becomes available at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Inter is one of the teams many players want to join because they have a stable project, a good coach, and play in Milan.

But we are the biggest Italian club and have remained competitive against all the odds.

Inter’s interest in his signature inevitably means that we have our work cut out in our bid to sign him and must do all we can to ensure that we win the race for his signature.