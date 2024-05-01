Juventus has been monitoring Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for some time, and he was even one of the players that reports expected them to sign in January.

However, he remained at Liverpool and has endured an injury-ravaged spell at the club.

The Spaniard has hardly trained or played this season due to injury, but he remains one of the finest midfielders in Europe.

Juventus loves signing veterans, and Alcantara qualifies as one of the best players in that category.

If he overcomes his fitness problems, the midfielder is expected to perform well at any club he joins next.

Tuttojuve insists Juventus remains in the running to add him to their squad, but the Bianconeri are facing competition from Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri also want the Spain international.

However, both clubs will only sign him if he proves his fitness and agrees to significantly lower his current salary.

Juve FC Says

Alcantara is a fine midfielder but has hardly been fit enough to play for Liverpool in the last two seasons.

Adding him to our squad makes no sense unless he overcomes his current fitness problems. We have had enough trouble with injury-prone players.