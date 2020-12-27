Juventus and Inter Milan remain keen on Serie A attacking midfielder

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says that Inter Milan and Juventus remain keen on signing Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinean has emerged as one of the top midfielders in Italy this season and he is set to play for one of the continent’s top sides.

Juventus has been watching him for some time now and they have plans to land him.

Inter Milan is competition for Juve with Antonio Conte’s men also looking to bolster their team.

Inter has been the biggest threat to Juventus in Serie A over the past few seasons with Conte believing that it will be easier to win the league over Andrea Pirlo’s men now more than ever.

Udinese wants to keep De Paul till the end of this season, at least, but they have quoted 40m euros as the price for any team that is serious about landing him.

That opens the door for a team to make their move next month and Juventus will be keen to avoid being beaten to his signature.

The Bianconeri has some of the most talented players in Italy now and it remains unclear if they will be spending money in the next transfer window.