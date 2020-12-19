Juventus and Inter Milan target wants to remain in England

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is wanted by Inter Milan and Juventus ahead of the next transfer window, but the Bianconeri is set to face disappointment.

This is because The Telegraph says that the Frenchman is looking to remain with the Blues as he believes he will see more games now.

Giroud had struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge despite always delivering when he has been fielded.

The Frenchman is still being called up by the French national team, but ahead of the Euros next year, he knows that he will likely not be named in the French squad if he doesn’t start playing more often.

That opened the door for a move away from the London side.

However, he has started featuring in more games for the Blues and he believes that this will continue.

The report says that Chelsea is also unwilling to allow him to leave next month, and they believe that the recent game time that he has enjoyed will persuade him to stay.

Alvaro Morata has been the main striker for Juventus this season, but the Spaniard has been relied on too much, making goals hard to come by when he doesn’t play or has an off-day.

Giroud would reduce the burden on him and also help Juventus develop a different scoring style.