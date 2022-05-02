Juventus and Inter Milan to battle off the pitch as well as on

Juventus and Inter Milan have been two of the most dominant Italian clubs in recent seasons, and their rivalry has been an interesting one to watch.

The Nerazzurri beat the Bianconeri to the Serie A title last season, and they also beat them in the Italian Super Cup.

Inter also ended Juventus’ chance of competing for this season’s league title when they won on their last visit to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve will get the chance to win a game against their rivals this season in the Coppa Italia final, but both clubs could also battle on the transfer market this summer.

Calciomercato claims they are both interested in one player and will push to sign him.

The player in question is Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, who has an expiring contract at the French club.

He is now being courted by several clubs, including Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Juve and Inter hope to take him to Serie A and will battle to win his heart when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Kamara is just 22, but he is a very experienced player, and his consistent performances have drawn the attention of many clubs to him.

The midfielder will only get better, and it would be smart if we can work hard and win the race for his signature.

With Arthur Melo underperforming and Aaron Ramsey no longer an option, Kamara will fortify our midfield if he joins the squad.