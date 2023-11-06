Juventus and Inter Milan are both serious about adding Giorgio Scalvini to their squad at the end of this season, as he continues to develop well on the books of Atalanta.

The young player is considered one of the most promising talents in Italian football, having risen through the ranks at Atalanta. Despite being just 19 years old, he is already a regular for the Italy national team, and his future looks very promising.

It’s only a matter of time before he makes a move to one of Italy’s biggest clubs, and Juventus is eager to secure his signature.

Atalanta is open to selling him to the highest bidder and has set their asking price. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, any club interested in Scalvini will need to pay 40 million euros to acquire him.

This is the valuation that Atalanta has placed on one of the most promising players they have developed.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is developing well and at his age, he is already a full international with the Italian national team, which shows how big a talent he is.

But he is likely not ready for our team and we need to give him some time to reach the level needed to play for us.