With Thiago Motta’s move from Bologna to Juventus, it comes as little surprise that some players from his former club are now being linked with a move to Turin. Last summer, Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee were both tipped to follow the manager to Juventus, but instead, they chose to join Premier League clubs.

Despite this, Juventus continues to keep an eye on some of Bologna’s players, and one standout star who has caught their attention is Santiago Castro. The Argentine attacker has been in superb form for the Red and Blues, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, several clubs are now tracking his progress.

At just 20 years old, Castro has enormous potential, making him an attractive prospect for Juventus. The Bianconeri are keen to bring him into Motta’s squad, believing he has the talent and work ethic to keep improving and develop into a top player. If Castro continues his impressive performances, Juventus could make a move for him when the season ends.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, the competition for his signature will be fierce, as Inter Milan is also following the young forward’s progress. The Nerazzurri will likely present a strong challenge for Juventus, making the race for Castro a closely contested one come summer.

Having played for several months under Motta at Bologna, Castro may be inclined to join Juventus, which could offer him the opportunity to work with the manager once again. The Argentine’s recent form has shown that he is comfortable at a high level, and signing him would be a significant coup for Juventus.

However, with Inter Milan also monitoring his situation, Juventus must be cautious not to lose out to their rivals in the battle for Castro’s signature. The competition for the talented forward is likely to heat up, and Juventus will need to act swiftly if they are to secure his future at the club.