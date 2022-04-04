Juventus and Inter Milan will face each other in the transfer market next

Inter Milan has just gotten one over Juventus after they beat the Bianconeri 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

That game was a shootout for the club that will go into the new week ahead of the other and Juve hoped to win, which would have placed them 2 points ahead of the defending champions, who have a game in hand.

As it turned out, Inter won the bragging rights and is now four points clear of the Bianconeri, but their rivalry will not stop on the football pitch.

Calciomercato claims they will fight on the transfer market as well, with the Bianconeri and their Milan rivals interested in signing Kephren Thuram.

The son of former Juve star, Lillian, has been doing well at the French club Nice and he is one of the stars developing well in the French Ligue 1.

He looks set to follow in the steps of his brother, Marcus, to join a club outside his native France.

Juve FC Says

Thuram’s father was one of the finest players Juve imported from France and it is exciting to think about having him wear our black and white jersey as well.

The 21-year-old is fast becoming an important player for the impressive Nice team and he will add some much needed youthful energy to our midfield if he moves to the club.