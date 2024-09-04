Jonathan David has been one of the top players in Europe over the last few seasons, and the striker is set to change clubs at the end of this season.

His contract with Lille expires when the campaign concludes, and it doesn’t seem likely that he will sign a new one.

It’s surprising that no club has signed him from the Ligue 1 side in recent years, considering he has been one of the best strikers in France.

However, Lille is likely regretting their decision not to sell him for a lower fee earlier, as the Canadian is now set to leave on a free transfer.

Juventus has shown interest in signing him for some time and may make their move when he becomes a free agent.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that they won’t be the only Serie A side vying for his signature.

Inter Milan is also reportedly interested in acquiring the striker, meaning Juve will have to compete with them to bring him into their squad.

Juve FC Says

Jonathan David will be a solid player to add to our squad. However, the striker will only have to settle for a place as Vlahovic’s deputy.