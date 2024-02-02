This weekend, Inter and Juventus are poised for a significant on-field battle, where the Bianconeri are compelled to secure a victory to reclaim the top position in the Serie A table.

Beyond the realm of the pitch, both clubs often engage in a competitive off-field struggle, particularly in the transfer market when vying for the services of coveted players. Notably, Gleison Bremer, sought after by both Juve and Inter, ultimately joined Juventus, emerging as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. Bremer’s stellar performances have further amplified the significance of this acquisition for Juventus.

Adding to their successful manoeuvres, Juventus also secured the signing of Tiago Djalo, thwarting Inter’s attempts to secure the player. The looming question is whether Juventus will replicate this success in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that both Juventus and Inter are poised to enter the race for Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa. Gudmundsson was a target of substantial interest from Fiorentina in the January transfer window, but negotiations faltered due to La Viola’s inability to meet Genoa’s valuation.

As Gudmundsson remains with his current club until the summer, the report suggests that Juventus and Inter will actively participate in the bidding war for his services. Juventus, in particular, has been monitoring the player for an extended period, expressing satisfaction that the desired transfer did not materialise in the previous transfer window. The pursuit of Gudmundsson thus becomes a focal point for both clubs in the upcoming transfer market activities.

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson was one of the finest players in Serie A in the first half of the season, and we expect him to thrive at a bigger club.

But he will not come cheap, considering his move to Fiorentina failed because they could not meet Genoa’s asking price.