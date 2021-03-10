Juventus and Inter monitoring Italian defender

Juventus and Inter are undoubtedly two of the fiercest rivals in European football.

After nine years of dominance, the Nerazzurri are currently in prime position to end the Old Lady’s dynasty.

As always, the Derby d’Italia battle goes beyond the football pitch, as the two clubs often find themselves locked within never-ending transfer battles.

According to La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve), Juve and Inter are both interested in the signature of Roma’s Gianluca Mancini.

The Italian international rose to the scene as a young defender at Atalanta under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Nonetheless, the capital side came knocking on the door with a tempting offer, and La Dea ended up selling their young prospect for a transfer fee worth around 15 million euros in total.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been an integral part of Paulo Fonseca’s tactical scheme, mostly being deployed on the right side of the three-man defense.

Whilst the two northern giants would like to add the versatile defender to their ranks next season, the report notes that Roma won’t give up on their young center back.

In fact, the Giallorossi intends to renew Mancini’s contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Therefore, Juve and Inter’s mission won’t be an easy one, as their Italian foes are ready to play hardball to maintain the player’s services.

This season, the former Fiorentina youth product has made 23 Serie A appearances so far, scoring an impressive tally of 4 goals, in addition to 2 assists.