Juventus and Inter preparing to offer exchange deals to land young Italian striker

For the millionth time in history, Juventus and Inter are set to battle it out once again this January.

And no, we’re not talking about the Italian Super cup, but a full-blown transfer duel to land a young Italian striker.

The man is of course none other than Gianluca Scamacca, who has been earning praises for his performances this season.

This isn’t the first time that the Sassuolo striker finds himself linked to the Bianconeri. He was already on the Old Lady’s radar last January.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the two rivals are willing to offer exchange deals for the 22-year-old.

Juve’s valuation for the striker is somewhere between 30 and 35 million euros, but according to the source, the Nerazzurri are willing to offer a package that could reach 45 millions.

This would include a swap deal that would see Andrea Pinamonti moving in the opposite direction. The young striker is currently doing well while on loan at Empoli, and his value is around 20 millions.

On the other hand, Juventus would try to add one of their U23 players to the equation in order to drive the price down.

At first sight, Inter’s offer appears to be a bit more enticing for Sassuolo. However, the player’s desire will also play a major part.

With the Beneamata, Scamacca will likely act as a backup for Edin Dzeko with a view for the future.

However, a move to Turin could see the young bomber taking a central role right from the get-go.