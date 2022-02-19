Juventus and Inter ready to battle for imposing Serie A defender

Since the start of the campaign, Gleison Bremer has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in Italian football.

The Brazilian has been a part of Torino’s squad since 2018, but he’s finally attracting the attention that he deserves.

The 24-year-old further consolidated his status with a fabulous display against Juventus in Derby della Mole.

The commanding center back managed to repress Dusan Vlahovic and made a long string of vital interceptions that allowed the Granata to snatch a draw.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are ready to battle for his signature against Inter in the summer.

For their part, the Granata will be asking for at least 30 million euros to release their player. His current contract lasts until 2024.

Toro had only paid 6 millions to secure his signing from Atletico Mineiro. Therefore, they’re in line to make a significant profit.

This season, he has thus far contributed in two goals and a lone assist in his 23 Serie A appearances.

Juve FC say

Following his display yesterday, it’s easy to understand why the biggest Serie A clubs are keen on signing the Brazilian defender.

As for Juventus, the operation could well depend on Matthijs de Ligt’s future.

With that being said, the majority of Bianconeri supporters would surely dream of a defensive partnership between the Dutchman and Bremer.