Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was an unsurprising inclusion in the Flop lineup of Serie A Round 29.

The Serbian endured his worst moment of the season in Sunday’s stalemate against Genoa.

The 24-year-old appeared frustrated by the lack of service, but also squandered two inviting chances in the second half as he failed to direct his headers goalwards.

Vlahovic eventually lashed out at the referee after disagreeing with a decision in added time.

The match official booked the striker for dissent, but it only fueled his anger, so the ugly row culminated in his dismissal.

Therefore, TuttoMercatoWeb picked Vlahovic to lead the line of the worst Serie A lineup from Round 29.

The Serbia international has some glamorous company up front in the shape of Inter striker Marcus Thuram who struggled to make an impact in the 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna completes the attack in the 4-3-3 formation.

Udinese were the most represented club with three players making the unwanted cut. Kingsley Ehizibue joins his teammates Roberto Pereyra and Jaka Bijol following a forgettable display in the 0-2 defeat at the hands of Torino.

Here is the full list as published by TMW:

Lorenzo Montipò (Hellas Verona) 5.5

Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese) 5

Pawel Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona) 4.5

Jaka Bijol (Udinese) 5

Domagoj Bradaric (Salernitana) 5

Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) 5

Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) 5

Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli) 5

Loum Tchaouna (Salernitana) 4.5

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) 4

Marcus Thuram (Inter) 5