Juventus and Inter to battle for Serie B sensation

Even though Juventus and Inter are enduring different campaigns, both clubs share the need for a new center forward.

The Bianconeri have mostly relied on Alvaro Morata to lead the line, but he has been largely unsuccessful in front of goal with only three Serie A goals thus far this season.

Moise Kean is the main alternative for Max Allegri, but he has also been blowing hot and cold.

On the other hand, the Nerazzurri possess a terrifying attacking duo in Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, but the Simone Inzaghi lacks a natural backup for the Bosnian.

Therefore, the two rivals are now looking to reinforce their front lines, and have identified Lorenzo Lucca as a potential transfer target, as told by la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve.

The 21-year-old started the season brilliantly at Pisa, scoring 6 Serie B goals in the process, and even though his goal-scoring form has dropped lately, his suitors are still interested in his signature.

Juve FC say

Standing over 2 meters tall, one can hardly fail to spot the giant Italian. However, one would wonder if he would be the right profile for Juventus at the moment.

It’s easy to understand how he would fit at Inter. After all, the Nerazzurri can always rely on the reassuring presence of a goal machine like Dzeko, and are only searching for a young backup who can take the torch in the future.

However, the Old Lady has bigger problems, because what the club needs at the moment is a proven bomber who can immediately lead the line.