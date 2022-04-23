Juventus and Inter to battle for struggling La Liga star

Last summer, Rodrigo De Paul was one of the hottest names on the transfer market.

Between 2016 and 2021, the Argentine built himself a strong reputation during his time at Udinese, and even cemented himself a starting spot alongside Lionel Messi in the national team.

But despite the interest of several top Serie A clubs, the midfielder eventually made the switch for Atletico Madrid who splashed 38 million euros for his services.

However, the player’s immense talent is yet to explode in the Spanish club. This season, he has only contributed in two goals and one assist in his 31 La Liga appearances thus far.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Inter and Juventus will both attempt to bring De Paul back to Italian shores.

The source explains that the player isn’t happy in Spain, and would relish the chance to return to Serie A. However, the Italians will first have to convince Atletico to let him leave on an initial loan deal.

Juve FC say

For years, the Bianconeri’s midfield has been crying for a talented player who can add creativity to the middle of the park. In this regard, De Paul would truly fit the bill.

But following Alvaro Morata’s complicated business, the Rojiblancos might be reluctant to enter in a similar arrangement.

Moreover, Giuseppe Marotta could attempt to unite the midfielder with his friend and compatriot Paulo Dybala at Inter.

Nonetheless, the Argentine is the type of players that Juventus should be willing to put a fight for.