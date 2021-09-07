Juventus and Inter to do battle for young Euro 2020 winner

It’s surely isn’t the first time, and it definitely won’t be the last, but Juventus and Inter have reportedly laid their eyes on a common target, who happens to be a rising Serie A star.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri are ready to do battle for the services of Giacomo Raspadori.

The young striker is a youth product of Sassuolo, and slowly but surely, he earned himself a regular spot with the first team. Former manager Roberto De Zerbi relied on him last season, and his successor, Alessio Dionisi, is also entrusting him with an important role.

Roberto Mancini is also a fan of the 21-year-old, and even picked him for his final 26-man Italy squad that went on to win Euro 2020 – although he rarely featured.

With Ciro Immobile’s continued struggles to find the back of the net for the national team, Raspadori’s name has been mentioned as one of the alternatives for the Lazio striker.

Therefore, it’s normal that the young starlet attracts the interest of the big boys in Serie A. Juventus and Inter had both conducted business with Sassuolo in the past few years – perhaps the Old Lady more so, with Manuel Locatelli being the latest big name to leave the Neroverdi.

Many things can change between now and next summer, but Raspadori surely remains one to watch.