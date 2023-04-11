From a tender age, Rayan Cherki has been stealing the headlines with his scintillating displays. The attacking midfielder rose through the ranks of Olympique Lyonnais after joining the club at the age of seven.

The 19-year-old has now become a regular feature in the first team. This season, he has thus far contributed with three goals and five assists in his 27 Ligue 1 appearances.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and the Italian national team are both trying to lure Cherki away from Lyon and France.

As the source explains, the French-Algerian can obtain an Italian passport since his great-grandmother hails from Bari.

Moreover, the report claims that Rayan’s father Fabrice is a Bianconeri supporter who idolized the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero.

The teenager has a contract with Lyon until 2024 (with an option for another year), so the Old Lady could take advantage of the situation and try to secure his services at a bargain price.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Juventus don’t have a genuine attacking midfielder who can play behind the striker. Surely Angel Di Maria is filling in, but he won’t linger in Turin for too long.

Therefore, Cherki is an enticing prospect, one that Juventus can afford amidst the current financial troubles.

At the moment, it remains a mere idea, but let’s see if this story will develop in the coming months.