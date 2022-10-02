Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019.

Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.

So while the fans rejoiced for his return in the summer of 2021, the Italy international has been unable to recapture the magic of his original spell in Turin.

The 22-year-old rejoined the Bianconeri on a two-year loan deal worth 7 million euros plus an obligation to buy for another 28 millions.

According to Calciomercato, Kean and Juventus are both unhappy with the situation. However, the circumstances have forced the marriage between the two parties.

For instance, the management was adamant on finding the former PSG man a new accommodation last summer, but fell short in its mission, as the club had to redeem the player’s contract from Everton before conducting a sale.

Juve FC say

As we all remember, Kean’s return was a combination between a panic buy following Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden exit and some hopeful thinking.

It’s hard to blame the management for that one, after all, the player was coming from a solid campaign in Paris, and had served Allegri well in the past.

For one reason or another, he’s unable to find the back of the net these days, and the club’s shambolic status surely hasn’t helped his case.