Kenan Yildiz has quickly emerged as one of Juventus’ brightest prospects, and the club is looking to build its future around the Turkish youngster. The attacker has impressed since making his way into the first team, delivering some fine performances that have drawn attention from both fans and pundits alike. Yildiz is seen as a potential star who can help Juve return to their former glory, and the Bianconeri are confident that he will develop into a key player for the club.

However, despite the high hopes surrounding him, manager Thiago Motta has started Yildiz on the bench in recent matches. Motta does not make selections based on public opinion or hype; instead, he expects players to earn their place in the starting XI through their performances. This has meant that, despite his talent, Yildiz has found himself sidelined for several games, with the manager not entirely satisfied with his recent form.

This situation has caused frustration among Yildiz’s entourage, and there are growing concerns about the attacker’s future at Juventus. According to a report on Il Bianconero, while Yildiz is considered one of the few players at the club who is deemed “least transferable,” there is a possibility that he could leave at the end of the season. The report suggests that, if a substantial offer comes in for the young player, Juventus may be tempted to sell him, especially if his performances do not improve.

Juventus has made it clear that the team’s success is more important than any individual player, and if Yildiz is not performing at the level expected, the club will have no choice but to look for a replacement. While the youngster’s potential is undeniable, Juventus has a history of prioritising the collective over individual talent, and the current situation reflects that approach.

For Yildiz, the coming months could be crucial in determining his future at the club. He will need to regain the trust of his manager and prove that he can consistently deliver on the pitch if he hopes to secure a permanent place in Juventus’ long-term plans. Whether he stays or leaves, the pressure is on the young attacker to perform and show that he has what it takes to be part of Juventus’ future.