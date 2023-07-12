On Wednesday, Luca Pellegrini arrived at Continassa to join the Juventus pre-season. However, the Italian is unlikely to dwell at the club for too long.

The 24-year-old started the previous term at Eintracht Frankfurt before making the mid-season switch to Lazio.

The Biancocelesti had the option to buy the fullback at the end of the season but opted against triggering it.

Nevertheless, the capital side is still considering signing the player if the Bianconeri agree to lower their asking price.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Lazio and Juventus still can’t find an agreement on the transfer of Pellegrini.

At this point, it remains unclear whether the two sides will resume negotiations or not. In the meantime, a new suitor has emerged on the scene.

According to Calciomercato journalist Francesco Guerrieri, Torino held a meeting with Pellegrini’s agent. This could be an opening for a crosstown switch from Juventus to the Granata.

Pellegrini joined the Old Lady in 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola sign for Roma.

The Italian left-back only spent the 2021/22 campaign at Continassa as the club sent him on loan to four different destinations (Cagliari, Genoa, Frankfurt and Lazio).

Pellegrini would thus replace Ola Aina whose contract with Torino expired at the end of last season.