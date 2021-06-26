Juventus and Lazio reportedly considering major swap deal

Last summer, Maurizio Sarri was about to unwrap a gift from the transfer market in the form of Arthur Melo who arrived to Turin in an exchange with Miralem Pjanic heading towards Barcelona.

Unfortunately for the former Chelsea and Napoli tactician, he was sacked by the club following Juve’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Lyon, and thus, was never able to work with the Brazilian midfielder.

For his part, the former Gremio man struggled during his first season at the Allianz stadium under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, spending most of the campaign either on the bench or on the treatment table.

According to Italian journalist Marcello Chirico, as translated by Football Italia, Sarri has asked for Arthur’s services at Lazio, and could be willing to offer a major star in return.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on Juve’s radar for quite some time now, and the departure of Simone Inzaghi towards Inter, and the arrival of Sarri to the Italian capital could finally lend the Bianconeri a hand in their pursuit.

The report adds that Arthur’s transfer value is considered to be around 60 million euros, whilst the Serbian’s price could be set between 70 and 80 millions.

Therefore, if an exchange deal is truly on the cards, then it could be either conducted as a straight swap, or the Old Lady could be asked to pay a certain sum of cash in order to balance the scale.

Whilst such a transfer would be considered as a major coup for Juventus, it remains to be seen whether or not this story will be catching fire in the coming weeks.