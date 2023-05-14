Juventus and Lazio struggling to find an agreement over Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus is pushing to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad in the summer as the midfielder looks to leave Lazio.

The Biancocelesti have held on to the Serbian for several seasons, but he will be a free agent at the end of the next campaign and has refused to extend his contract with the Rome club.

The midfielder seems to be keen on a move to a bigger side and Juve will take advantage of that.

One reason Lazio has held on to him until now is that they continue to quote substantial transfer fees for his signature, which drives suitors away.

They are expected to lower their expectations in the summer, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are still asking for more money than Juve is willing to pay.

The Black and Whites want to offer a maximum of 30m euros, including add-ons, but Lazio is holding out for 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been a fine midfielder in Serie A in the last few seasons and we believe the Serbian will be even better on our books.

He has thrived in Serie A, so there would be no problem with him adapting if he switches from Rome to Turin.