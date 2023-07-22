Luca Pellegrini’s future remains uncertain as he hopes for a permanent transfer to Lazio. The left-back spent the second half of the last season at Lazio after cutting short his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio’s coach, is interested in working with Pellegrini and wants to secure his permanent transfer to the club. However, the two clubs, Juventus and Lazio, must reach an agreement before Pellegrini can officially join and train with the Biancocelesti.

As of now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, negotiations between the two clubs have hit a deadlock, and there has been no significant progress in resolving the situation. Both Juventus and Lazio are occupied with their respective summer plans, which has further complicated the situation.

Juventus is currently in the USA for their preseason preparations, while Lazio is also busy with their preparations for the upcoming season. As a result, finding time to negotiate and reach an agreement regarding Pellegrini’s transfer has been challenging.

The Bianconeri are likely willing to negotiate with Lazio as Pellegrini is not in their plans, but it remains unclear which club will take the initiative to break the deadlock and move forward with resolving the player’s future. Until an agreement is reached, Pellegrini’s situation remains unresolved.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is not wanted at the Allianz Stadium, so we must do our best to ensure he leaves the club as soon as possible.

The defender wants to join Lazio and we have no reason to deny him that chance unless a better offer is on the table.

The earlier we sort out the future of our unwanted players, the better it will be for us as a club.