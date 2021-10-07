Juventus and Lazio to challenge for Italian defender who’s heading towards free agency

Despite being a youth product of Roma, Alessio Romagnoli is a self-proclaimed Lazio fan. The defender eventually left the Italian club, joining Milan in 2015.

The 26-year-old quickly cemented himself as a pillar for the Diavolo at the back and was handed the armband afterwards.

Nonetheless, this year hasn’t been too kind on the center back, especially following the arrival of Fikayo Tomori to Milano.

The former Chelsea man earned himself a starting spot in Stefano Pioli’s lineup alongside Simon Kjaer. So despite being recognized as club captain, Romagnoli is finding less and less playing time these days.

The Italian’s contract with the club is set to expire by the end of the season, and the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement.

Thus, Romagnoli could become the latest client of Mino Raiola who leaves Milanello as a free agent.

According to Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato, Juventus and Lazio are both hoping to pounce on the situation and land the defender on a Bosman deal.

The Bianconeri are in the course of rebuilding a strong Italian core, and Romagnoli could be perceived as one of the candidates to replace the aging Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Juve can also rely on their amicable relationship with Raiola.

On the other hand, the Milan captain might decided to follow his heart and complete a switch to his beloved Lazio.