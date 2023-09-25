In their quest to bolster their backline, Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Strahinja Pavlovic, identifying him as their preferred target.

The Bianconeri are in dire need of reinforcement at the back. The department remains thin, lacking both quality and depth.

So according to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Italian giants could launch a bid for the Serbian defender as early as January.

Similar to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, the 22-year-old is a Partizan youth product. In 2020, he joined Ligue 1 side Monaco.

In the summer of 2022, he made the switch to Red Bull Salzburg and has been sharpening his tools at the club ever since. The centre-back’s contract with the reigning Austrian champions runs until 2027.

But as the source explains, Juventus could face some domestic competition for the player’s services, as Lazio have also been monitoring the defender. Therefore, a duel between the two Serie A clubs could be brewing.

Despite his relatively young age, Pavlovic has already accumulated valuable experience on the European scene throughout his various experiences across the Old Continent. He also has 29 international caps to his name with the Serbian senior team.

Moreover, the imposing defender is left-footed. Thus, he’s the type of profile that Juventus have been lacking since Giorgio Chiellini’s departure in the summer of 2022.

Therefore, we can clearly see why the Bianconeri would be interested in the young man’s services.

But we shall see if a January move would be a concrete possibility.