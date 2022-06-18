Juventus and Lecce could conduct several operations this summer

After earning a promotion to Serie A, Lecce are trying to bolster their ranks to avoid an immediate return to the second division.

Thus, the Apulian club is apparently forging a transfer market alliance with Juventus. Lecce’s technical director Pantaleo Corvino has a solid rapport with the Bianconeri’s sporting director Federico Cherubini, and the two men could work together on several fronts this summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Gianluca Frabotta’s transfer to Lecce is at an advanced stage. But the wingback might not be the only player to make the trip from Turin to Salento.

The source claims that Radu Dragusin could join the Serie B champions on loan as he’ll be looking to rebound from an underwhelming campaign between Sampdoria and Salernitana.

Moreover, Filippo Ranocchia will be hoping to have his first Serie A experience, and perhaps the southerners will offer them a place amongst their ranks.

The young Italian did well at Vicenza last season, but Juve’s midfield department is currently crowded with youngsters.

Finally, Juventus will try to find Kaio Jorge a temporary home that helps him regain his best physical shape once his returns from his serious injury. Perhaps the two clubs will discuss the Brazilian’s transfer in January.

On the opposite side, the report claims that the Old Lady is keeping tabs on Lecce’s Gabriel Strefezza. The 25-year-old Brazilian enjoyed a stellar campaign, contributing with 14 goals and six assists in 34 Serie B appearances.