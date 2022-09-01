Kostas Tsimikas
Juventus and Liverpool working on another possible deadline-day transfer

September 1, 2022 - 2:00 pm

This morning, Juventus fans woke up to a surprising news. Out of the blue, Arthur Melo flew to England in order to seal a deadline day transfer to Liverpool.

While the vast majority of the Bianconeri supporters felt relieved with the Brazilian’s departure, it might not be the end of Thursday’s business between the Old Lady and the Reds.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, Liverpool offered Juventus the services of Kostantinos Tsimikas.

The left-back joined the Premier League giants in 2020 after making himself a name at Olympiakos. Even though he didn’t disgrace himself in Merseyside, the Greek remains a mere backup for Jurgen Klopp’s ultimate first choice Andy Robertson.

The source adds that Juventus are reflecting on the matter before giving a final answer.

Juve FC say

Obviously, the Bianconeri don’t have the luxury of time, as they must take a swift decision if they wish to conduct the deal before the closure of the market later in the evening.

As we all know, Juventus are short on options at left-back, with Alex Sandro being the solitary natural left-back – even if Mattia De Sciglio has been rotating with the Brazilian.

Therefore, adding a younger fullback to the department won’t be a terrible idea. So let’s wait and see if Juventus will decide to pull the trigger.

