Juventus and Man City in the lead for Adama Traore

Juventus are strongly interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, but face strong competition from Premier League side Manchester City.

ESPN report that the Bianconeri are in the running to sign the 24-year-old if Wolves fail to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

According to ESPN, Traore would “stay at Molineux next season if the club can clinch a Champions League spot either through the Premier League or by winning the Europa League.”

Should they miss out, Juve and City are prepared to make a bid for the youngster this summer while Barcelona will only make a bid next summer, due to their own transfer outgoings this summer.

ESPN suggest Traore valuation could be as high as £80m due to the remaining time on his Wolves contract, however City are reportedly ahead in the race to sign the winger.