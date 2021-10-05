Juventus and Man United ready to battle for World Cup winning forward

Juventus and Manchester United are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with the forward’s current contract set to run out next summer.

The winger’s time in Spain has been marred by constant injury issues, leaving him unable to feature for long spells, and has very rarely managed to stay fit enough to show his true ability for his current club.

Dembele had managed to stay fit for most of last season however, missing just six fixtures, but picked up an injury in time to rule him out of Euro 2020, and is expected to return from his latest setback in the coming weeks.

His progress this season will need to be watched closely, with less than one year remaining on his current terms, although MundoDeportivo claims that Barca president Joan Laporte is optimistic that they can strike a new deal with their forward.

The report names Juventus and Manchester United as interested parties, whilst claiming there are numerous others also of interest in his signature, but any new deal would likely end any hopes of signing the winger in the coming months.

I don’t imagine many clubs would be willing to pay a significant fee for Ousmane because of his terrible injury record, but a player of his ability would be an exciting addition if we could land him for free.

Patrick