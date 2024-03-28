Manchester United remains keen on signing Gleison Bremer and could now trigger his release clause at the end of this season.

Bremer has been a success since his move to Juve from Torino, and the Bianconeri consider him a key figure in their defence.

Ideally, Juventus would see him as untouchable and refuse to entertain offers for his signature. However, the current situation is far from ideal, and the defender could potentially depart.

United possesses the financial power to acquire talent from across Europe, and according to Football Italia, the Red Devils could be prepared to pay his release clause, which is worth 60 million euros.

Juve is reluctant to part with Bremer and will not negotiate for a fee below that amount, so it’s anticipated that the Premier League side will activate his release clause.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a revelation to us since he moved to the club, and it will be sad to see him leave.

However, we need money to strengthen other parts of the squad, and we might find another defender in Serie A who is much cheaper and performs as well as the Brazilian.

For now, we will plan for the future with him in it until we receive an offer worth considering.