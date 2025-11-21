Mohamed Kader Meïté has developed a reputation as one of the finest youngsters in France, and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the Rennes teenager. The 18-year-old has been in excellent form over the last few seasons and has shown consistent development, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Juve see Meïté as an ideal addition to their first team due to his youth, potential, and evident hunger to succeed. The men in black and white continue to track his progress closely and have worked diligently to gather detailed information about him. Their assessment so far has been very positive, though they are not the only major club pursuing his signature.

Competition for Meïté Intensifies

The attacker is reportedly being followed by several other prominent clubs, with Manchester United among them, which is expected to provide significant competition for Juventus, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb. The Premier League side is investing heavily in its squad and has identified Meïté as a player it would like to secure, meaning that the Bianconeri will face a serious challenge in any potential transfer.

The report indicates that while Juventus are making plans to sign Meïté, Manchester United is simultaneously exploring ways to add him to its squad. The Red Devils appear confident that, despite Juve’s interest, they have the resources and strategy to compete successfully for his services.

Pathway and Potential

Should Meïté join Juventus, he would enter a system known for integrating young talent into the first team, offering him the platform to develop and perform at the highest level. At 18 years old, his trajectory suggests that he could make a significant impact if given the right environment, which Juventus are well-placed to provide. The competition with Manchester United only underscores his potential and the level of talent he possesses.