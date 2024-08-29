Juventus remains in talks with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho, and the Bianconeri are eager to finalise the deal.

The current Juve squad is in top shape, but the Bianconeri are still keen on signing Sancho after his impressive form at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season.

Manchester United is willing to let the winger leave and has been open to a loan proposal from the Old Lady.

However, the Bianconeri may struggle to cover his salary, and both clubs are in ongoing discussions about splitting it.

Sancho has accepted Juve as his next destination, with his salary being the final detail to resolve.

The winger has not been getting opportunities at United since the start of this season and is eager to address this issue as soon as possible.

A move to Juve would allow him to play regularly again, which he is keen to achieve.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims the Old Lady needs Manchester United to cover most of his wages and is looking to reach an agreement with the Red Devils soon.

Juve FC Says

Sancho could be a fantastic addition to our squad, and we saw how he demonstrated his skills at Borussia Dortmund last season.